Linlithgow youngsters strike silver with West Lothian Sailing Club

A talented group of Linlithgow youngsters have shown that they are not only skilled on the water, but off the water too.

The group of 11 young sailors recently completed their Silver Duke of Edinburgh award through West Lothian Sailing Club (WLSC).

The fifth and sixth year pupils had to complete six months of volunteering and six months of either a physical activity or a skill, with the other being done for three months.

Although normally found out sailing, if not juggling a busy school timetable and other extra-curricular activities, the sailors managed to fit completing this challenging award into their busy lives. They also spent three days hiking and camping in the Cairngorm Mountains, swimming in a few rivers along the way.

This is the third year that WLSC has run a DofE group, with more youths receiving a certificate each year. The young people received their awards at the sailing club’s AGM and are looking forward to progressing onto gold when the sailing season begins again next March.

If you are interested in finding out more about the club can find them on Facebook under West Lothian Sailing Club, or contact committee@westlothian.org.uk