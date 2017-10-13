Lothian runner Inglis completes Canadian hat-trick

Lothian Running Club’s Sarah Inglis recent fine vein of form in Canada continued on Sunday with a win in the Victoria Half Marathon.

This was Inglis’s third road race win in the space of a month, following two 10k victories in Vancouver.

Sarah went through the 10k mark in just under 35 minutes with a 63-second lead over her nearest pursuer and powered on to cross the finish line in one hour 14 minutes 20 seconds.

This was 31 seconds quicker than her previous best set in the Lisbon Half Marathon back in March. She now has the two fastest half marathons by a Scottish female this year.

Meanwhile a trio of Lothian members contested the Dunoon Ultra 50k Marathon and two of them came away with category prizes.

Shona Young finished 22nd overall, third female overall and first in the F50 age group in a time of 5 hours 36 minutes 10 seconds.

Only eight places behind Shona in 30th place was Calum Ross with his time of 5:52.34 earning him the prize for third place in the M50 category.