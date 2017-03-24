Lothian’s Sarah battles world’s best in Lisbon

Lothian Running Club’s Sarah Inglis continued her fine form with an outstanding run in the EDP Lisbon Half Marathon on Sunday

In what was only her second competitive race over the distance, Inglis’ time of 74 minutes 51 seconds placed her 16th overall and first British finisher in a competitive women’s race

Run on a flat and fast course and carrying the IAAF Gold Race title confirms the Lisbon Half Marathon as one of the most attractive in the world. The women’s race annually attracts many of the leading endurance runners from around the globe.

To emphasise the quality of race Sarah was contesting the first six places were occupied by top African athletes; the race was won by the 2015 World marathon champion Mare Dibaba of Ethiopia with Olympic 5000 metres gold medalist Vivian Cheruyiot of Kenya runner up.

Sarah looked on course for an even faster time until the extreme heat took its toll over the last three miles of the race. Her time however of 74.51 takes her to the head of the 2017 Scottish rankings.