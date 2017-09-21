Lothian’s Sarah takes top class 10K win in Canada

Sarah Inglis produced one of her finest ever runs to win the Under Armour Eastside 10k race on Saturday morning in Vancouver.

The 26-year-old Lothian Running Club member crossed the finish line in front of the iconic Woodward’s building in 33 minutes 45 seconds, a new personal best.

Under sunny skies and a perfect 13 degrees celsius, conditions were ideal for the sold out record entry of 2,800 runners.

Sarah made her move on the final 2k downhill part of the course before crossing the line 15 seconds ahead of last year’s winner Leslie Sexton with Olympian Tasha Wodak in third.

“I am really happy to win the race with a personal best today,” said Sarah. “It was a great field of women this year with Natasha, Rachel and Leslie and I felt strong on the hills and great during the race. I’ve been training really well and I am looking forward to the Victoria half marathon in a couple of weeks.”