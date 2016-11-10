New sponsorship deal for Linlithgow Rugby Club

Linlithgow Rugby Club is delighted to announce a new partnership deal with local company Caledonian Group, a family run firm based in Linlithgow.

Caledonian Group comprises several divisions including aggregates supply, plant hire, tipper transport, demolition, waste disposal and site remediation. Caledonian will sponsor the Linlithgow Reds for the next three seasons and the club’s senior teams will be kitted out in strips featuring the Caledonian Group logo.

Caledonians managing director Steve Matthews has been a rugby man all his life and is both a former club captain and director of rugby at Linlithgow.

He said: “It’s good to be back involved with the club. Through Caledonian Group, we want to help promote competitive rugby across the county and see Linlithgow Reds as having the potential to climb the SRU League structure.

“Rugby has been good to me over the years, both personally and in business.

Gordon Dixon, Director of Rugby, welcomed the new partnership and said that it was great to see a local business supporting the club.

He added: “We look forward to a fruitful three year partnership as we work to strengthen the club.”