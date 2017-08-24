Open house as new season gets under way at Linlithgow Rugby Club

An open weekend will be held at Linlithgow Rugby Club on Saturday to kick off the new season.

The Reds take on North Berwick in their BT East League 1 opener at Mains Park, kick-off 3pm.

It’s also the club’s registration weekend and all players and parents are asked to try to come down on either Saturday or Sunday.

The club barbecues will be fired up ready for the afternoon match and the newly refurbished bar will be open to members and visitors.

The school u16 and u18 sides will be in action on Saturday morning (10am kick-off) against Hutchesons Grammar School, while the younger age groups will have away fixtures against Hutchesons in Glasgow.

On Sunday the youth section will be holding its opening training day and any newcomers would be most welcome. There are teams/squads at each of the following age groups - P1 Micros, P2 Micros, P3 Micros, P4 Minis, P5 Minis, P6 Minis and P7 Minis.

All these teams are open to both boys and girls. Training starts at 11am, with doors open from 10am.

The club also now has two girls’ teams, one at under 15 (S1, S2 and S3) and one at under 18 (S4, S5 and S6) level and they will also be training on Sunday at 11am.