Para bowler Gary aims for Commonwealth team

Bellsburn bowler Gary Clelland had a surprise Christmas gift to celebrate when he was called up for a Commonwealth Games squad.

He has been selected by Scottish Disability Sport - the governing body for para bowls in Scotland - as a member of the Extended Pool of Players preparing for the 2018 Games down under.

“It’s still a long road away from making it to the Gold Coast 2018 Games in Australia but I am excited to be in contention for selection and the onus is on me to prove to the selectors that I am good enough to deliver a medal challenge,” said Gary.

The immediate focus of Gary and his fellow pool members is to make it in the first instance to the Home Nations Championships in Wales in April and a Multi Nations Event being staged in June at Broadbeach, Australia, by which time the Extended Pool will be reduced to a maximum of 10.

Gary – a Past President of the West Lothian Bowling Association and The Scottish Inter County Top Ten – captured the Scottish Para Singles title in 2014.