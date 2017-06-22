Queensferry trio going for volleyball glory with Scotland

Three Queensferry volleyball players will be hoping to help Scotland land an international title in Luxembourg this weekend

Jen Thom, Jo Morgan and Emma Waldie have all been named in the Scotland senior women’s squad taking part in the CEV European Championships, Small Countries Division.

Thom, who recently won her 50th Scotland cap in a match against England, will captain the squad, leading the team out for matches against Luxembourg, Cyprus, Faroe Islands and Iceland.

The competition, which began in 2001, is held every two years.

Scotland took bronze in the competition in Malta in 2013 and silver, behind Cyprus, in Liechtenstein two years ago, and will be aiming to continue that sequence by striking gold this time round.

Thom will also be joined for the three-day cometition, which starts today (Friday), by her City of Edinburgh VC team-mates Jo Morgan, who played for Great Britain in the London 2012 Olympics and 16 year old Emma Waldie who has risen quickly through the junior national team programmes and has also earned selection for Scotland at beach volleyball for next month’s Commonwealth Youth Games.

Thom said: “I am very excited to be competing in the European SCD finals this year. This has been a great season for the team as we have had played more competitive international matches.

“This is my third time competing for Scotland at the finals and as captain I feel the squad has grown in experience and in strength.

“We are looking forward to playing now.”

Jen is a former pupil of Queensferry High School where she first learned to play volleyball with City of Edinburgh VC in the junior national league.

She came up through the ranks of the Scotland juniors into the Scotland senior women’s national team, before moving to England as part of the Great Britain squad and then played professionally in Europe - for teams in Germany and Switzerland - for a few seasons.

However she then returned to Queensferry, where she is now City of Edinburgh women’s first team captain and one of the coaches at the club.

Scotland open against Iceland today before taking on Luxembourg and Cyprus on Saturday and the Faroe Islands on Sunday.

Head Coach Vince Krawczyk said: “This Scotland team is well prepared with our recent trips to Ireland, Italy and England helping with match fitness and getting the team to gel.

“The team are playing well as could be seen by our series win over England in May. Our opponents are also getting better all the time and so it is going to be extremely tough in Luxembourg, but this group of players are ready for the challenge so we travel with confidence.”