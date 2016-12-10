Queensferry volleyball club win top national award

The City of Edinburgh Volleyball Club been named Local Club of the Year in the annual sportscotland Scottish Sports Awards.

The club, based at Queensferry High School, has picked up the accolade for its commitment and passion to create an environment where children of all ages and abilities can thrive.

Led by founder and head coach Ian Brownlee, the club has increased participation in the sport by more than 100 per cent in the past 18 months.

After experiencing clubs overseas in France and Finland, Ian was inspired to mirror their successful club style in Scotland. Starting with the junior academy, children are encouraged to join the club from a young age with the Baby Volley programme for P1 to P4s where they can progress through the ranks into the senior teams.

He said: “I have met so many amazing people in my local community through my involvement at City of Edinburgh Volleyball Club.

“We hope that youngsters get as much out of the sport as we do, helping them become more confident and making new friends whilst keeping fit at the same time.”

The award was presented at a ceremony in the Hilton Glasgow Hotel last week.