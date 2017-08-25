Queensferry volleyball players going for School Games glory

A group of 10 pupils from Queensferry High School will represent Scotland East in the volleyball competition at the 2017 School Games.

The event, held at Loughborough University from August 31 to September 3, is a multi-sport event which sees the UK elite school aged athletes compete in 12 Olympic and Paralympic sports.

As they were. Logan, Hogg and Emma start off playing volleyball with City of Edinburgh VC in P1 at Echline Primary School 11 years before their selection.

In the volleyball competition, Scotland East boys and girls will be up against England Cadets, England Juniors, Ireland, Scotland West and Wales.

The 10 pupils from Queensferry - four boys and six girls - have all come through the junior set-up at City of Edinburgh Volleyball Club.

For the boys, Logan Darling (captain), Fraser Glass (vice captain) and Harris Ritchie all also competed for Scotland East in the 2016 School Games where they won the bronze medal, and Matthew Hogg now gets his call up to the 2017 team.

For the girls, Emma Waldie (captain), Ellie Stewart, Megan Hall and Rhian Murphy all competed in the 2016 games, and Fynn Donaldson and Lisa Waldie have made selection in 2017 for the first time. James Gillespies HS athlete Emi-Miriella Munoz and Kinross HS athletes Callum Campbell and Jack McKelvey, who train out of Queensferry HS with City of Edinburgh VC, also made selection.

City of Edinburgh VC head coach Ian Brownlee said: “Selection for the School Games is one of the biggest goals of all of our young athletes.

“The School Games gives them the Olympic experience of competing in a massive event alongside athletes of other Olympic and Paralympic sports, and it brings the best out in our athletes as they push themselves to see who can perform at their best when it matters most.

“The athletes have been working very hard over the summer.”