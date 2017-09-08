Queensferry volleyball players savour School Games success

Volleyball players from Queensferry High have struck gold at the School Games in Loughborough.

Pupils Fraser Glass (vice captain), Harris Ritchie, Logan Darling (captain) and Matthew Hogg - Callum Campbell and Jack McKelvey who also train at Queensferry with City of Edinburgh VC - win the gold medal.

Scotland East girls celebrate winning volleyball bronze at the School Games

And there was further success when the Scotland East girls lifted their first ever volleyball by capturing the bronze.

The squad included Queensferry HS pupils Ellie Stewart, Emma Waldie (captain), Fynn Donaldson, Lisa Waldie, Megan Hall, Rhian Murphy and their team mate Emi-Mireilla Munoz who trains with them at Queensferry HS with City of Edinburgh VC.

Scotland East Boys had the perfect start with a 2-0 win over Northern Ireland on the opening day.

Day two dawned and Scotland East edged what turned out to be a crucial match over 2016 silver medal winners England Cadets.

With the match tied at one set all, Scotland East failed to convert two match points at 14-11 before eventually taking their third match point to win the tie break 15-13 and the match two sets to one.

There was then no stopping the boys from Scotland East progressing to the final as they secured convincing 2-0 victories over Wales and Scotland West.

Reigning champions England Juniors have seemed unbeatable in recent memory and Scotland East head coach Ian Brownlee had a lot of thinking to do after his side lost 2-0 to the English squad in the preliminary rounds when both teams had already qualified for the final.

But the final was always going to be a different match.

Scotland East served and attacked with power and precision right from the first rally, and with some courageous defence they raced to a one-set lead, before England Juniors responded to dominate the second set and tie the match at one set all.

The tie break was full of tension and drama and it was Scotland East who played with the belief and courage to win 15-11 and become School Games champions for the first time since 2008.

Captain Logan Darling commented: “Every one of the boys had a great tournament and without such a strong squad we would never have reached the final.

“England Juniors have some class players, but we also knew that we were playing well to win our opening four pool games, and if everyone played near the top of their game we had a good chance.

“I still can’t believe how awesome everyone played in the final, and that we won the gold medal.”

There was cause for double celebrations, as Scotland East Girls medalled for the first time in their history at the School Games, winning the bronze medal match with a 2-0 victory over Scotland West.

Captain Emma Waldie commented: “I could not have asked for a better way to end my time at the School Games.

“To be the first person to captain Scotland East Girls to a medal makes me feel so proud, especially with a group of such fantastic girls.

“I am so grateful to our friends and family who travelled to support us and to our fantastic coaching team who helped us achieve what we did.”