Rampant Linlithgow run in eight tries at Forrester

Linlithgow maintained an impressive run of bonus point victories with a 55-19 success at Forrester on Saturday.

The Reds did all the pressing in the first few minutes and it was no surprise when Jack Frame burst down the wing to score in the corner, the conversion going wide.

Linlithgow were dominant in all areas and a Frame penalty increased the lead but a misplaced pass on the Forrester 22 allowed the home team a converted try.

However converted tries from Rab Cairns and Frame gave them a 22-7 half-time lead.

After the break a fantastic display saw Linlithgow run in five tries in quick succession.

Gregor Stewart scored under the posts and Cairns got his second, both converted. Substitute Peter Millar was next to score in the corner, Cairns converting from out wide, and Andrew Whitelaw showed quick thinking to score under the posts from a ruck, Cairns again slotting over the conversion.

The final score was from John Chapman, going over unopposed, Cairns missing the conversion.

With the game won, Linlithgow switched off and allowed the home side two late tries, but it was another great win - a fourth bonus point victory in a row - from a confident Reds side.

Next up are local rivals Livingston this Saturday at Mains Park, kick-off 3pm. The club will be hosting former players and officials in what should be a cracking derby match.

The Reds turned out three full squads on Saturday for the first time in many years and all turned in great performances.

While the first XV were running in eight tries at Forrester the 2s scored over 70 points at Inverleith and the won 25-5 at Queensferry.