Still making a splash: Bo’ness swimm club celebrates 40th birthday

This month Bo’ness Amateur Swimming Club celebrates its 40th birthday.

Started in 1977 by George Swanson with the help of Tom Stirling, the club has gone from strength to strength, producing some exceptional athletes who compete at local and national levels, and some of whom have gone on to compete internationally representing Scotland and Great Britain.

The club attracts swimmers from Bo’ness, Linlithgow and the surrounding areas and has over 110 members across seven squads. Historically, swimmers have trained at the club’s home pool, Bo’ness Recreation Centre, for the past 40 years. The club initially started with just one training night a week.

It grew to accommodate more sessions and when Bo’ness Academy opened next door in 2000 the club was able to expand again to meet the demand for swimming and thirst for training. Between the two sites the club now accommodates 25 training sessions throughout the week.

Depending on the squad, swimmers train between two and five times a week with land training being an additional requirement. Swimmers also compete on a regular

basis at swimming galas throughout the year.

Club head coach Shannon Botham said: “I am very proud to be part of Bo’ness ASC, especially in the club’s 40th year. I am lucky to coach such a talented bunch of young people who show such great pride for their club.”

Proud history, promising present, bright future

Bo’ness ASC has a proud history. One of the club’s coaches, Susan Grant, was a swimmer herself with the club as a child and now heads up the Improvers Squad whilst also swimming with Masters. Susan won the Club Championship Shield in 1983 and her name still sits proudly on the trophy that is presented every year. Olympic, Commonwealth and World Champion Duncan Scott’s name is also on the club’s Swimmer of the Year trophy which he was awarded in 2011. Duncan represented Bo’ness ASC within FIRST (Falkirk Integrated Regional Swim Team) which takes those swimmers from Bo’ness ASC, Falkirk ASC and Grangemouth ASC to the next competitive level. Currently, eight Bo’ness ASC swimmers swim with FIRST. This year the club had the most swimmers in its history qualify to swim at the Scottish National Age Group Championships in Aberdeen.

Join the party

Due to the club’s busy calendar and many gala commitments it is combining its annual Awards Evening in December with its 40th birthday party. Swimmers will party the night away and celebrate their successes throughout the year together with the club’s 40 years.

For anyone looking to join a competitive swimming club, Bo’ness ASC trial nights are held on the first Thursday of every month (except January and July) at 6pm at Bo’ness Recreation Centre. For more information contact the membership secretary at Valerie Christie membership@bonessasc.org or club secretary Caroline Griffiths clubsec@bonessasc.org or visit www.bonessasc.org.