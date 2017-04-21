Volleyball club brings home three Scottish Cup trophies

City of Edinburgh Volleyball Club added to their growing list of successes by winning three of the four trophies on offer at the recent Scottish Volleyball Association Scottish Junior Cup finals.

The boys’ under-16s and under-18s and the girls’ under-16s all won with only a narrow defeat for the under-18 girls to an impressive Marr College side preventing a clean sweep.

The club maintained its reputation as having one of the country’s top youth sports academies by qualifying for four junior cup finals out of four and the day began with the under-16 boys playing local rivals Cavarly Park NUVOC from the South side of Edinburgh.

City were reigning cup holders and have not lost the league or cup in the last three years and in the end this experience was the difference between the two teams as they held their nerve to narrowly close out the match 2-0 and complete the league and cup double.

Next up were the U16 girls who put a series of runner-up finishes behind them by defeating Marr College.

The gold rush was not over as next up were the City U18 boys up against a tall and strong South Ayrshire team.

South Ayrshire opened up what seemed like an insurmountable lead in the first set, but it was a courageous comeback from the City boys with some heroic defence across the team, service aces from Steven Smillie and power hits from Ben McHardy that allowed City to take the first set 28-26.

A shell shocked South Ayrshire never fully recovered and City retained their cup title and made it a current season league and cup double with a 2-0 lead.

However in the final match of the day, the City fairytale ended with a highly impressive performance from Marr College U18 girls to retain their U18 Super Cup Final.

Academy head coach Ian Brownlee commented: “It was a fantastic day for the club.

“It is years of work behind the scenes that allow us to produce athletes and teams that can be successful.”