How much sunshine can your skin stand?

Although sunlight boosts our mood and is good for us in small doses, too much exposure can lead to serious long-term consequences, including skin cancer as well as damage to your eyes.

The UV index measures the intensity of the sun’s rays in a given place and time.

The higher the index, the less time it takes for your skin to burn and the faster damage can happen.

BUPA have gathered together data which shows how much exposure your skin can take - and also looks at the six skin types, which also affects the amount of time you can spend in the sun.