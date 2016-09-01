Family fun across Falkirk with new season shows

There will be plenty on offer for all the family at the Hippodrome and Falkirk Town Hall as they kick off their new season programme with a bang.

First up, the Hippodrome in Bo’ness has some interesting events in the cinema, all starting with a visit from a famous screenwriter.

Falkirk Community Trust is looking forward to welcome Andrea Gidd on September 8 after the screening of Swallows and Amazons.

Andrea will have a conversation with the audience about adapting Ransome’s classic children’s novel for the big screen.

Based on the best-selling book and set against the backdrop of the Lake District, Swallows and Amazons is a heart-warming adventure for all the family.

The film will be screened at the Hippodrome from September 2 to September 8. Book tickets by calling 01324 506850 or visit falkirkcommunitytrust.org.

Also taking place at the Hippodrome is a special scratch ’n’ sniff screening of the classic film Matilda on Saturday, September 17.

To celebrate the 20th anniversary of the movie, each attendee will receive a scratch card and will be prompted throughout the movie to scratch and smell the relevant sections which will give off scents such as chocolate cake.

FTH is looking forward a huge season which sees the likes of Shark in the Park, The Ratpack, Craig Hill, Whitney Houston tribute and much more.

To get locals warmed up for Shark in the Park the trust has deployed a shark fin in the Helix lagoon to promote the upcoming event.

The show will bring all three of Nick Sharratt’s Shark in the Park books to life on stage.

The fin-tastic family musical follows Timothy Pop on three exciting adventures in October.

Visit falkirkcommunitytrust.org for more details and to view all upcoming shows across Falkirk.