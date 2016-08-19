PATP festival didn’t disappoint

What a party, what an event, what a weekend. Of course it can only be Linlithgow’s Party at the Palace.

Thousands made their way to the Royal Burgh for the family friendly festival that certainly did not disappoint.

With big names on the main stage throughout the day there was no chance the two day music extravaganza would be anything but jumping.

On the Saturday the sell-out crowd were treated to amazing performances from a variety of acts.

Colonel Mustard and the Dijon 5 got the crowd boogying with their funky disco beats.

Rockers GUN then took to the stage to belt out some of their classics including Better Days.

The crowd was then brought back in time to the swinging sixties as the Bootleg Beatles graced the stage.

The famous Fab Four tribute act performed a number of the hits created by arguable the best band in the world.

Hearing the full crowd sing Yesterday certainly brought a smile to ‘Paul McCartney’s’ face and must be an amazing thing to experience.

One of Scotland’s best bands of the past decade were next up.

The Fratellis were the perfect support act for the main headliner and certainly got the crowd into a frenzy.

The unique voice of lead singer Jon Fratelli lead the crowd through favourites including Whistle for the Choir, Costello Music and of course, Chelsea Dagger.

After three minutes of chanting the famous tune and with the sun beginning to dip behind the trees, the stage was set for the main event – The Proclaimers.

The famous faces of Charlie and Craig filled the big screen as they belted out some of the most famous songs the Leith duo have created.

The thousands standing in the sloped field rejoiced when the pair strummed the opening chords to Letter From America, I’m On My Way and of course, 500 Miles.

The Saturday drew to a close with Life With You and so far so good for Linlithgow’s biggest music festival.

The Sunday certainly offered something different and with the likes of Heaven 17, The Farm and Andy Bell on the bill it could be nothing but successful.

Andy Bell kitted out in tiny sparkling shorts is an image many won’t forget for a while nor will they forget his excellent vocals throughout his performance especially during A Little Respect.

Andy left the stage to make way for headline act Billy Ocean and what a show the veteran performer put on.

The 66-year-old looked so happy on stage, walking from side to side ensuring every audience member was singing along to his many hits.

The Caribbean Queen singer flowed from song to song with his voice effortlessly hitting every note.

Billy Ocean brought the festival to a close and what a two days it was.

Sure there was a slight queue for the toilet, a small wait for a drink but what do you expect at a festival.

For Linlithgow to produce a music festival on this scale and attract such top names is something to be applauded and most importantly enjoyed.

One of the events organisers John Richardson said: “Thank you to everyone who partied with us. We know we had a few teething problems however it didn’t appear to dampen spirits too much.

“Three years ago we planned to bring 15,000 people to Linlithgow and we did.”

See this week’s paper for more on PATP 2016.