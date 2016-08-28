New Nick Cave film comes to Scotland

Musician Nick Cave has teamed up with director Andrew Dominik for ‘One More Time With Feeling’, a feature film that will include the first opportunity anyone will have to hear songs from Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds 16th studio album, ‘Skeleton Tree’.

The film will screen in more than 650 cinemas across the world on September 8, immediately prior to the release of ‘Skeleton Tree’ the following day. Originally a performance based concept, ‘One More Time With Feeling’ evolved into something much more significant as Dominik delved into the tragic backdrop of the writing and recording of the album. Interwoven throughout the Bad Seeds’ filmed performance of the new album are interviews and footage shot by Dominik, accompanied by Cave’s intermittent narration and improvised rumination.

Filmed in black-and-white and colour, in both 3D and 2D, the result is stark, fragile and raw, and a true testament to an artist trying to find his way through the darkness.

Director Andrew Dominik said: “When Nick approached me about making a film around the recording and performing of the new Bad Seeds album, I’d been seeing quite a lot of him as we rallied around him and his family at the time of his son’s death. My immediate response was ‘Why do you want to do this?’ “Nick told me that he had some things he needed to say, but he didn’t know who to say them to. The idea of a traditional interview, he said, was simply unfeasible but that he felt a need to let the people who cared about his music understand the basic state of things. It seemed to me that he was trapped somewhere and just needed to do something – anything – to at least give the impression of forward movement.”

Participating cinemas: Aberdeen Belmont Filmhouse, Cineworld, Queens Link and Aberdeen Union; Dundee Contemporary Arts; Edinburgh Cineworld, Filmhouse,

The Cameo, Vue Edinburgh Ocean; Glasgow Cineworld, Film Theatre, The Grosvenor Cinema; Inverness Eden Court, Vue; Perth Playhouse, Hamilton Vue.

For more information and to book tickets, visit: http://www.nickcave.com/.