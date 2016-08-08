Still Game’s Winston to head The Broons family

Casting has been announced for The Broons stage show which comes to theatres across the country from next month.

Rumours have been doing the rounds since the show was announced as to which actors would bring the famous family to life.

Paul Riley will play the role of Paw Broon (photograph � Graeme Hunter Pictures)

Still Game favourite Paul Riley, who plays Winston in the popular TV show, will play Paw, while River City’s Joyce Falconer, will star as his wife, Maw.

The impressive line-up also includes Kern Falconer as Granpaw and Maureen Carr as the Bairn – one of the most anticipated casting choices.

Playing the rest of the Glebe Street gang will be Tyler Collins as Hen, Laura Szalecki as Daphne, Euan Bennet as Horace, John Kielty as Joe, Kim Allan as Maggie and Kevin Lennon and Duncan Brown as The Twins.

Written by award-winning writer Rob Drummond, the show will see the family prepare for Maggie’s wedding, building on a storyline that appeared in a Broons strip in 1977 but was never published.

The production marks the 80th anniversary of The Broons and opens at Perth Concert Hall on September 27, before making its way to Inverness, Kirkcaldy, Stirling, Aberdeen, Ayr, Dundee, Edinburgh and Glasgow.

The cast:

Kern Falconer (Granpaw) has appeared on television in Hope Springs, Wedding Belles and River City, all for BBC Scotland. His many theatre credits including The Venetian Twins (Royal Lyceum, Edinburgh), Kill Johnny Glendenning (Citizens Theatre, Glasgow) and Dad’s Army Marches On (UK Tour).

Paul Riley (Paw) is an actor and comedian. Television work includes Chewin’ the Fat and Still Game, for which he won a Scottish BAFTA in 2006. He also wrote and starred in Dear Green Place for which he won a Scottish BAFTA for Best Entertainment. His previous work with the National Theatre of Scotland includes Appointment with the Wickerman. His other recent theatre work includes Ulysses (Tron, Glasgow) and Still Game Live (Hydro, Glasgow).

Joyce Falconer (Maw) is best known for playing Roisin in BBC’s River City, a role she played for seven years. Other television work includes Scot Squad 2 (BBC Scotland) and Beyond the Bothy (BBC), with theatre credits including Granite and The Last Polar Bear (National Theatre of Scotland) and The Vagina Monologues (UK Tour).

Tyler Collins (Hen) has appeared on stage in Wee Fat Glesga Wedding (Pavilion Theatre), Little Red and the Wolf (Dundee Rep) and The Last Dream (on Earth) (National Theatre of Scotland), with television credits including Outlander (Amazon Prime) and River City (BBC Scotland).

John Kielty (Joe) has appeared on stage in The Caucasian Chalk Circle, A Christmas Carol and The Cherry Orchard (Royal Lyceum, Edinburgh), Tin Forest (National Theatre of Scotland), and Dr Faustus and Scarfed for Life (Citizens Theatre, Glasgow). John has also voiced roles in radio plays including The Quest of Donal Q (BBC Radio Scotland) and Care (BBC Radio 4).

Laura Szalecki (Daphne) has appeared on stage in The Wee Fat Glesga Wedding and The Real Hoosewives of Glesga (Pavilion Theatre, Glasgow), Avenue Q (Edinburgh Fringe Festival) and Forest Boy (Arcola Theatre).

Kim Allan (Maggie) has theatre credits including The Wakeful Chamber (Oran Mor) and The Street (Cumbernauld Theatre Company). Television credits include One of Us (BBC), The Five (Sky One) and Murder (BBC).

Euan Bennet (Horace) is a recent graduate of the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland, where credits include Return to the Forbidden Planet, Cabaret and Merrily We Roll Along.

Kevin Lennon (Twin) has been a permanent member of the Dundee Rep Ensemble, appearing in over 25 productions including The Snow Queen, Whisky Galore, The Tempest, Spirit of Adventure, Anna Karenina and The Cherry Orchard. Other credits include Sunshine on Leith (Dundee Rep/UK Tour).

Duncan Brown (Twin) is a recent graduate of the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland, where credits include Return to the Forbidden Planet, Cabaret and Merrily We Roll Along.

Maureen Carr (The Bairn) has television credits including River City (BBC Scotland), Case Histories (BBC Scotland) and Monarch of the Glen (BBC). On stage Maureen has appeared in Seagulls (Citizens Theatre Company), The Guid Sisters (King’s Theatre, Glasgow) and Men Should Weep (National Theatre of Scotland).