Hippodrome is still a four star flicks

The historic Hippodrome cinema in Bo’ness has retained its pretigious four star rating from Visit Scotland.

Scotland’s oldest purpose-built cinema, which originally opened its doors in Hope Street in 1912, reopened in 2009 following a £2 million restoration project and is now run by Falkirk Community Trust.

Visit Scotland’s four star rating is only given to venues and attractions which consistently achieve “excellent standards” across a wide range of aspects such as presentation, cleanliness, customer care and hospitality.

Councillor Adrian Mahoney, Falkirk Council’s tourism spokesman, said: “This amazing picture palace offers all the glamour of an old-fashioned cinema, with all the

comfort and high-tech presentation you would expect in a modern cinema.

“If you haven’t been before – please treat yourself to a great night out and go. I’m delighted that Visit Scotland has independently assessed the Hippodrome and agreed that it continues to offer offers excellent standards and the warmest of welcomes.

“This star-studded award wouldn’t have happened without the hard work and dedication of the team running the facility. Congratulations to everyone.”

The Hippodrome festive programme is now complete and there is a wide range of films coming soon that will suit all tastes, including JK Rowling’s Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, A United Kingdom and Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.

As well as current blockbusters the Hippodrome is also screening a selection of festive favourites like Elf, The Snowman and It’s A Wonderful Life.

Alison Strauss, Falkirk Community Trust’s film and media officer, said: “Sharing special movies with friends and family is for many an essential part of Christmas tradition and with this in mind we’ve laid on festive favourites.

“There will also be a yuletide twist to our café menu.”

Brochures are now available, visit www.falkirkcommunitytrust.org/arts for more information.