Stuart goes that little bit further

Off the Ball star Stuart Cosgrove is just one of the big names taking part in this year’s bigger, better Further From Festival.

The annual event, the only literary festival in West Lothian, has been extended to three days to offer an even bigger range of events.

Running from February 10 to 12 at the Queen Margaret Hall, Blackness Road, Linlithgow, there will be everything from poetry to nature writing, crime fiction and even children’s book legend The Gruffalo.

Normally associated with describing the ugly truths of the beautiful game, presenter and writer Stuart Cosgrove will talk about his other passion of soul music and read from his critically acclaimed books Detroit 67 and Young Soul Rebels from 6pm on Friday, February 10.

Friday evening also features writer Andrew Greig teaming up with acclaimed musician Rachel Newton for a one-off event blend of poetry, prose and truly beautiful music.

Saturday will bring a discussion on nature with writer Jim Crumley, local artist Leo du Feu and photographer Polly Pullar.

Later in the day the Crime Panel hit town, led by Tartan Noir exponent Lin Anderson with Neil Broadfoot and Claire Macleary.

The day ends with illustrator Kate Leiper giving a demonstration of her stunning techniques and talking about her inspiration for the wonderful creatures she draws.

Sunday sees the return of The Gruffalo to Linlithgow and the monster’s picnic promises to be loads of fun for children.

For ticket bookings and queries call 01506 845 509.