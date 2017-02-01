Candle-lit charity concert

A candle-lit concert in a Linlithgow church will raise money to feed hungry children on the other side of the world.

The Antonine Ensemble will play at St Michael’s RC Church on Friday, March 17 at 7.30pm to raise money for the charity Mary’s Meals.

The string orchestra, which made its debut only last August, will perform pieces by Corelli, Purcell, Telemann, Handel, Santiago de Murci and Biber in a concert entitled Gems of the Baroque.

The performers, who are all local musicians and guests, directed by Alison Hastie, who is a viola player with the Orchestra of Scottish Opera, member of Music Cooperative Scotland, and assistant organist at the church.

Mary’s Meals sets up and runs school feeding programmes in 12 countries across Africa, Asia, Latin America and the Caribbean.

Alison said: “It’s a great privilege to perform beautiful music in these hallowed surroundings, and to know that money is being raised for a most worthy cause.”

Admission is free but donations will go to the charity which provides meals for over 1.1 million children every day.