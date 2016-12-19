Festive afternoon tea goes down a treat

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas – just walk into Callendar House and you’ll see.

The historic building’s stunning tree and decorative garland spiralling up the split staircase is the best festive welcome you could hope for at this time of year.

And, inside Callendar House’s tearoom, we were expecting another Christmas treat.

My colleague Kirsty and I happily accepted an invitation from Falkirk Community Trust for a festive afternoon tea.

Well, when I say “happily accepted”, I mean wild horses couldn’t have kept us away from such a thing.

I’ve only ever been to the tearoom a few times, and I was yet to see it since its recent refurbishment.

The changes were made, it seems, in response to feedback from diners who said the room was a little dull and gloomy.

Now, the tables and chairs in the centre of the room are certainly bright, but, for me, a little out of keeping with a beautiful grand room with a “wow” view.

However, we were far more interested in the food which was, I must say, completely delicious.

Our three-tiered stand appeared, piled high with treat after treat.

The sandwiches were perfect, filled as they were with turkey and cranberry; ham and home-made chutney; cheese savoury. and egg mayonnaise.

Then came the scones, still warm and totally amazing, accompanied with whipped fresh cream and home-made jam.

And, on the top tier, there were small squares of Christmas cake, mini meringues, and trifle in skinny shot glasses. Each was a seasonal delight.

The festive afternoon tea is available throughout December and I heartily recommend it to you. Booking for both the festive afternoon tea and the traditional afternoon tea is essential and can be pre-ordered through the Falkirk Community Trust Box Office.