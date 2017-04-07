Gin lovers are in for a treat this weekend as the first gin festival comes to Falkirk.

The event on Saturday at the Dobbie Hall will see 600 enthusiasts sample a taste of gins from around the world and chat with producers.

Sponsored by Fentimans, the event will allow guests to sample new gins and enjoy full size G&Ts at the festival bar.

Organiser Kirsty Ure said: “Falkirk Gin Festival will bring together gin lovers to try new drinks from new and exciting brands such as Persie and Stirling Gin as well as try new products from established distilleries such as Edinburgh Gin and Sipsmith.

“All are paired with the ideal tonic or drink from Fentimans and served with the garnish that best suits that particular gin.”

Tickets for the event, from the team behind Falkirk Whisky Festival, have sold out but tickets are still available for their Craft Beer Discovery event at Falkirk Stadium on Friday June 30 and Saturday, July 1. Tickets are available from www.eventbrite.co.uk