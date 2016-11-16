Grab a golden ticket to the region’s past

Historic Environment Scotland is giving people across Edinburgh and the Lothians an opportunity to visit some of the region’s most iconic heritage attractions.

Across the weekend of November 26 and 27, visitors will have the chance to explore centuries of history across the length and breadth of the country.

The two day event is part of the lead-in to Scotland’s wider St Andrew’s Day celebrations this year, and is part of the Scottish Government’s Winter Festivals initiative. This sees a number of events take place across Scotland, through Christmas and Hogmanay right up until Burns Night.

Edinburgh, Blackness, Craigmillar, Dirleton, and Tantallon Castles along with Linlithgow Palace and Doune Castle, famed for its appearance in the hit TV series Outlander are amongst 32 attractions taking part in the promotion throughout Scotland.

Stephen Duncan, director of commercial and Tourism for Historic Environment Scotland, said: “As Scotland’s largest operator of paid for tourist attractions, we’ve got a lot to offer the public. 32 historic sites will be opening their doors this Ticket Giveaway weekend, giving visitors the unique chance to get a taste of what’s available in their area for free.

“Our hope is that this will encourage communities to explore and discover more about some of their local sites, helping foster interest in and passion for Scotland’s iconic castles, abbeys and palaces.

“It’s important for us that we’re reaching out to new audiences, and finding new ways to engage them. If you’ve never visited your local historic site, now is the time! As well as being filled with historic stories and interpretation, many of our sites offer first class catering, and uniquely tailored shopping experiences too – so there’s something for the foodies and the shoppers as well as for history buffs.”

Visitors have until 5pm on Friday, November 25 to register and can apply for a maximum of two adult and three family tickets to each historic property of their choosing; family tickets admit up to two adults and three children.

Tickets can be applied for through a dedicated website, www.ticketgiveaway.co.uk.