It sure was a party!

Linlithgow’s Party at the Palace has been hailed as another resounding success after revellers raved about this year’s event.

‘The biggest party of the summer’ held in the shadow of the historic palace last weekend saw a host of music legends including The Proclaimers and Billy Ocean wow the crowds who turned out in their droves in fancy dress and festival wellies.

Pictures: Michael Gillen

Perhaps showing the wide appeal for all age groups the family-friendly festival has, organisers have released an appeal to reunite someone with their false teeth which are currently in the PATP lost property box.

Organiser John Richardson said: “Thank you to everyone who partied with us last weekend.

“We know we had a few teething problems on Saturday with queues, loos and wasps, however, it didn’t appear to dampen the spirits too much. We changed the layout around a little for the Sunday and that seemed to make a big difference.

“Three years ago, we had a plan to bring 15,000 people to Linlithgow for a music festival and this year we made it happen.

“Personal highlights over the weekend were Colonel Mustard, The Farm and Heaven 17’s Temptation was pretty special.”

“We will now have a full debrief with all our partners including Police Scotland and West Lothian Council. The feedback we’ve received so far has been overwhelming positive and the police have praised the behaviour of the audience.

“We already have a few ideas for 2017.”

Social media was awash with colourful pictures and glowing tributes for the festival.

Stewart McDonald said: “Our first time at PATP and went vip on Sunday,have to say it was excellent and a big shout out to all the wonderful staff there who could not do enough for us.”

Alexis Crawford said: “Best festival I have went to...wouldn’t even entertain TITP again. Can’t wait for next year.”

Early bird tickets are already on sale for next year’s event on August 12 and 13, 2017. For more information visit www.partyatthepalace.co.uk.

The festival has also been nominated for Scotland’s Best Outdoor Festival in the Scottish Outdoor Leisure Awards with organisers asking for people to vote at http://outdoorleisureawards.co.uk/vote.

