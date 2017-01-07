T in the Park fans fear not, 2017 has a feast of festivals

Julie Currie discovers that there’s more to festivals in Scotland than the one held at Strathallan Castle - there’s far more besides T you know!

King Tut’s New Year’s Revolution

January 5 to January 21. New to the annual calendar is Glasgow’s King Tut’s New Year’s Revolution. An amazing line-up of acts making waves in the Scottish music scene. Headliners include Civic Pride, The Van T’s, Sergeant, Divides and The Dead Settlers. If you want to be there when IT happens, now is your chance!

Celtic Connections

January 19 to February 5.

For all those who love traditional and folk music, it doesn’t matter what music you love – as long as you love Scottish music. Robbie Williams actually loved the performer of the year: a member of Take That. Let Me Entertain You? You’re damm right we will as long as you are a-okay and happy to acknowledge your old friends. And this year it will include the first annual National Whisky Festival of Scotland on Saturday, January 28, with 30 exhibitors presenting our national drink.

Wee Dub Festival

Friday, March 3, to Sunday March 5. Scotland’s only festival dedicated to dub and reggae music in all its forms. Taking place across various venues in Edinburgh’s Old Town on one weekend, it offers a diverse and enjoyable weekend of gigs, clubs, workshops, food and more. The line-up for 2017 includes Mad Professor, Macka B, Ragga Twins, Rob RSD, Mungo’s.

Heavy Scotland

Saturday, April 1, to Sunday, April 2. One of the most unique events being staged this year is Heavy Scotland at the Corn Exchange, Edinburgh. Brand new, extremely heavy metal festival, making its debut in 2017, featuring Arch Enemy, Behemoth, Grave, Dyscarnate, Sodomized Cadaver, Blaze Bayley, Havok, Shiraz Lane, Disposable and Centrilia. Hosted by Femke Fatale.

Eden Festival, Raehills Meadows, Moffat

Thursday, June 8, to Sunday June 11. A boutique festival, with more than 250 acts performing across nine stages, bringing you live music, dance, cabaret, burlesque, circus skills, theatre, a children’s area, fun, games and much more.

Kelburn Garden Party, Fairlie, Largs

Friday, June 30, to Monday, July 3. Kelburn Castle provides a fairytale setting for this eccentric music festival. The graffiti project for which Kelburn is known is just one of the items of hand-made décor, art and lighting that make the event a feast for all the senses. Four stages and various pop-up nooks host the musical programme – an eclectic mix of Scottish talent from the avant garde to the accessible.

HebCelt

Wednesday, July 19 to Saturday, July 22.

The picturesque Hebridean islands of Lewis and Harris provide a fitting backdrop for this family-friendly festival which showcases Celtic, traditional and contemporary music with a strong focus on Gaelic culture. 2017’s lineup includes The Waterboys former X Factor contestant Lucy Spraggan and Tide Lines.

BUTEFEST

Friday, July 28, to Sunday July 30. A three-day music festival on the Isle of Bute. The lineup is a mash up of folk, rock, roots and dance.

Glasgow Piping Live

August 7 to August 13. Week-long celebration of piping, including contemporary and traditional, solo and pipe bands and more. The World Pipe Band Championships take place on the second to last day at Glasgow Green, with free family displays in the George Square area.

Carnival Fifty Six

Saturday, August 12, to Sunday, August 13.

Camperdown Country Park, Dundee. New two-day music festival.

Electric Fields

Friday, September 1, to Saturday, September 2. Music festival set in the Dumfriesshire hills at Drumlanrig Castle and Country Estate, with a focus on Scottish talent. 2016’s lineup included Primal Scream, Everything Everything, The Charlatans, Wild Beats, The Twilight Sad and Steve Mason.

Heritage and Kelpies to savour

Hippodrome Silent Film Festival in Bo’ness, from Wednesday, March 22, to Sunday, March 26. Scotland’s only silent film festival boasts screenings, new commissions and workshops, with live music and storytelling.

Larbert Real Ale Festival, Friday, March 31, and Saturday, April 1, at the Dobbie Hall, Larbert.

Falkirk Gin Festival, Saturday, April 8, at the Dobbie Hall, Larbert. From the team behind Falkirk Whisky Festival. Guests will get to sample gins, find out more about them and how they should best be served.

On World Heritage Day 2017, Tuesday, April 18, Scotland will celebrate its six iconic World Heritage Sites with six events from dawn to dusk. At the Antonine Wall, Picts will chase down Romans over a 5k race, ending with a Great Roman Bake Off. And the Forth Bridge festivities will feature three minute pop-up festivals from the 1890s plus a steampunk surprise.

The Tryst Festival, held annually in May, features the best of the arts in Falkirk. It is a celebration of music, theatre, dance, drama, magic, exhibitions, seminars, writing, events and family shows.

Shuffle Down, Saturday, May 20, at the Dobbie Hall, Larbert.Fundraiser for MND Scotland with live music, local craft beer and stalls selling food, arts and crafts. Acts include Treetop Flyers, Marnie, Esperanza and Miracle Glass Company.

Jess Glynne, Saturday, August 5, Falkirk Stadium. The chart-topper’s only Scottish date.

HorsePower, Saturday, September 9. A celebration of our relationship and reliance on horses, hosted at the Kelpies, the world’s largest equine sculptures.

Supernova Kelpies 5K on Saturday, November 11 and Sunday, November 12. A 5km run around the Kelpies, which each weigh 300 tonnes. Bring your head torch and as much fluorescent clothing as you can!