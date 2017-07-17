The Vamps' Night & Day album set to knock Ed Sheeran off top spot - meet them at HMV signings in Scotland

Pop rockers The Vamps look set to end Ed Sheeran's rule at the top of the charts with their new album Night & Day and lucky fans can meet them at HMV signings in Scotland.

But fans will have to be quick.

The Vamps will be at the HMV store in Glasgow Argyle Street from noon and the Edinburgh store at 5pm on Tuesday, July 18.

Just 400 wristbands are available at each store, limited to one per person, subject to availability, while stocks last.

Wristbands are available by purchasing the album, or special bundles, from the store hosting the event.

Wristband availability and signing updates will be tweeted by each store at @hmvargylest and @hmvEdinburgh

The Vamps are Brad Simpson (vocals/guitar), James McVey (guitar), Connor Ball (bass) and Tristan Evans (drums), released new album Night & Day on Friday and it is currently number one in the official charts midweek sales rundown.

If it stays that way by Friday, it will give them their first number one and will end Ed Sheeran's fourth reign at the top of the charts with his album, Divide.

The British pop group's third studio album is currently ahead of him by two-to-one.

Night & Day is a double album; the first half, the Night Edition is out now, with the second half the Day Edition is pencilled in for a December 2017 release.

Last month they released their new single Middle Of The Night, a collaboration with Martin Jensen. It stormed straight into the top five on iTunes leading them to trend around the world on Twitter.

Shortly after they announced their new album, Night & Day and confirmed that it would be released in two parts.

The Night edition hit stores first on July 14 and is available to pre-order now from TheVamps.lnk.to/NightAndDayPR.

The Day edition will follow towards the end of the year.

Both albums feature 10 new songs each plus a live DVD / download of The Vamps at their recent London 02 Arena show.

Middle Of The Night was the second single to be taken from Night & Day and followed in the footsteps of All Night, their biggest single to date.

All Night hit a massive 230 million plays on Spotify globally, more than Niall Horan’s This Town, Rag N Bone Man’s Human and Little Mix’s Shout Out To My Ex.