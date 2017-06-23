VIDEO: Daredevil circus stunt performed for first time in Scotland

The ever popular Zippos Circus is back in Scotland this summer to entertain families at venues across the country.
And this stunning video shows one of the amazing acts audiences can look forward to - a terrifying daredevil stunt aptly named the Globe of Death.
The stunt is part of Zippos Circus’ new production ‘Jigit’.
Acrobatic Cossacks are coming to the UK for the first time in 30 years and, with the appearance of Khadikov Jigit Riders from Kazakhstan, will blow people away with their insane tricks.
Zippos’ 21st Century ‘Jigits’ - on motorbikes not horses - are the Brazilian daredevils in the Globe of Death – the legendary Lucius Troupe.
With their astonishing, break-neck speed loop-the-loop motorbike performance, they are keeping the spirit of Jigitovka alive and well.
They will ride five motorbikes inside the Globe of Death - the first time this has ever been performed in the UK.
Zippos Circus will be appearing at the following venues during the summer:
June 27-July 2 - Falkirk Community Stadium, Falkirk
July 4-9 - Auction Mart, The Thainstone Centre, Inverurie
July 10-12 - Banff Links, Banff
July 14-16 - West Links, Peterhead
July 24-26 - Baird Park, Stonehaven
July 28-30 - Woodhead Park, Kirkintilloch
August 1-7 - Bellahouston Park, Glasgow
Almost Done!
Registering with Linlithgow Journal and Gazette means you're ok with our terms and conditions.