A first for Bo’ness Town Hall as rockers arrive for revival

The paradise for petrolheads that is the Bo’ness Revival is doing things a bit differently this year, with regard to the entertainment.

While live music with a timeless rock ‘n’ roll slant has featured in the past, it will now do so at a different off-site location at this year’s bash on Saturday, August 31.

For the first time, the bands will appear at a larger scale venue and we can reveal that this is Bo’ness Town Hall

The line up too has now been revealed in a move that will draw die-hard rockers from all across Scotland.

Vee-Tone artists The Blackjacks will travel from down South to entertain the crowds along with Scottish band Cow Cow Boogie.

There will also be a set from popular DJ Tojo.

The show will run at the poplar Glebe Park venue from 7pm to midnight.

Tickets, priced £15 are available from Lynn on 07554 536671