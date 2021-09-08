Anger over Bo'ness road closure

Councillor Lynn Munro is annoyed at the timing and scale of the closures

Bo’ness and Blackness councillor Lynn Munro stated many firms did not know South Street, Market Street and Hope Street would be closed to traffic for a week, while resurfacing work was done on South Street.

And she has questioned why the work, which started on Monday, needed to be done now, when the recovery from the pandemic is still very fragile.

Councillor Munro said: “It is clear that many businesses did not even get a letter about this.

“It’s awful the way that the whole area is affected – is there no way that it could have been done in stages, to lessen the impact?”

Several business owners in Bo’ness agreed that they had not known in advance about the closure.

Councillor Munro says the road closure could not have come at a worse time, as the town centre is already struggling with the loss of its post office and three banks.

When the local Conservative party recently conducted a survey asking residents how they felt about the situation, the answers revealed that many people feel there is now no reason to go to Bo’ness town centre.

Councillor Munro claims this is another example of the council not communicating well enough.

However, Falkirk Council is adamant the people were informed that the work would take place.

A spokesperson said: “Letters were issued in advance to local businesses/properties affected by the resurfacing works.

“Signage reminding visitors/residents that shops etc were open as usual were placed at the site.

“Unfortunately, there is always going to be some amount of inconvenience, but we generally find that the public understand the need for the need for the safety of our workforce and the benefits brought about by improvements to the road surface.

“When planning repairs, we aim to reduce disruption as far as possible, however, these works have to be carried out.”