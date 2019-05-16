Anti-Brexit boat owner plans to block canal at Linlithgow

The European elections, which were not supposed to take place, will of course go ahead next Thursday (May 23.)

Polling stations will open at 7am and voters have until 10pm to cast their votes.They will be afforded just one choice on their ballot paper.

Closer to home, it’s emerged that Edinburgh man Norman Foulner whose boat ‘Thistledown’ is moored at Linlithgow’s Canal will be attempting to block the canal with his craft as a protest.

The ardent remainer, who is a Scottish Nationalist, said: “Any boaters inconvenienced will be welcomed with bacon butties.”

Mr Foulner also intends to blast out recordings of ‘Flower of Scotland’ and French and German national anthems with a public address system.

However, a spokesperson for Scottish Canals said that the timing of the protest was not ideal – given that a number of boats will be headed at a slow speed for an event taking place at Falkirk Wheel on Saturday.

She added: “We would be disappointed if this decision impacted on any of the many boats that will be travelling along the canal.

“However, we will work with all our partners, stakeholders and customers to make sure that the canals continue to operate.”