Arts event with Mackintosh slant will feature Sky Arts portrait painter

A new charity which aims to provide holiday homes for seriously ill youngsters has organised an arts-themed event in one of Scotland’s most prestigious venues

Whiteley’s Retreat which is based in the heart of Burns country in Alloway has arranged a special event in Glasgow’s Bellahouston Park at the House For An Art Lover on Thursday, May 16.

The charity has managed to secure the services of Sky Arts Portrait Artist of The Year, Edinburgh’s Ewan McClure who will paint actor Ken O’Hara - who will be playing the role of the legendary artist at the event.

Ken will be reading a selection of letters written by the artist himself.

Commencing at 11am, this two hour live portrait demonstration, will be followed by an exquisite afternoon tea, served within the sublime interior of House for an Art Lover within Bellahouston Park.

Tickets are priced £30 and are available from the Whiteley’s Retreat website.