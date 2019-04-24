Bo’ness bank will close for two days a week

The only bank left in Bo’ness is slashing its opening hours and will cease trading on Tuesdays and Wednesdays.

TSB said that cuts and the rise in online banking meant that a five-day opening in its South Street outlet was no longer viable.

The branch is one of 71 across Scotland to be affected by the sweeping change and the bank insists that no jobs will be lost as a result. It states that it has identified the times that the branch is busier and as result, trading hours will continue to be 9.30am – 12.30pm and 1.30 pm – 4.30pm on Mondays, Thursdays and Fridays.

Yet, that is just not good enough, according to Scottish Nationalist Falkirk East MSP Angus MacDonald.

He said: “Bo’ness has been hit especially hard over these past few years with the loss of the Royal Bank of Scotland, Council One Stop Shop and the Job Centre, but this is another blow to people who rely on frontline services, such as access to financial services through their bank, and there will be considerable anger, which is understandable, at this decision.

“Although the branch of TSB will not be closing completely, this still represents a decline in service to my constituents which I find completely unacceptable. “It’s time that proper regulation was put in place to stop communities losing access to services like this.

“Commercial decisions can’t outweigh the requirement for these and I look forward to hearing what the Scottish Affairs Select Committee has to say on what the UK Government can do to stop this.”