Bo’ness homes plans continue

The firms behind a plan to bring 225 new homes to rural land at Bo’ness have stated that the plans will be submitted by June or July.

AWG and Mactaggart and Mickel have stated that it is in the stages of finalising the blueprint which could transform Crawfield Road.

The plans have been showcased at length at a number of public engagement events held in Bo’ness since December, with the most recent being held earlier this month.

A spokesperson for the developers said: “It was great to have so many people attend the events we held and it is clear from the feedback received that there is a desire for more housing in Bo’ness, especially when it comes to affordable housing.

“There was considerable interest from those in Bo’ness who wanted to stay in the town but were simply not able to do so due to a lack of housing, especially affordable housing.

“With a third of the housing we are proposing being affordable, more than double the percentage required by Falkirk Council, we are seeking to address this requirement and are working closely with the community to deliver on this.”

Bo’ness Community Council was asked to comment on this matter but chairperson Madelene Hunt said that the developers were attending this month’s meeting and that members would be better placed to express their views after this point.

This is not the only housing development earmarked for Bo’ness after a developer, which had brought one estate to the town, announced it wanted to build another.

In March it was confirmed that Miller Homes had also applied for planning permission to construct 200 new homes at North Bank Farm, which lies adjacent to its existing new development, Kinglass Fields.

However, the firm has stated that it intends to re-submit a separate application which refers to roadworks which will open up access to the rural site.

A spokesperson said that the Highway Agency had raised a number of technical points in regard to the original blueprint and a re-worked proposal will be handed into Falkirk Council within weeks.

It has been stressed, however, that original application in relation to the homes remains unchanged.