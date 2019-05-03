Bo’ness homes project update

Another public consultation event is being held in Bo’ness over a new housing development

The local community is to be given a second chance to view updated proposals for residential development at Crawfield Road, Bo’ness by developers AWG Property and Mactaggart & Mickel.

Proposals will be on show on Friday 10th May from 3.30pm to 8pm at Tesco on Links Road.

This follows an event held at the Bo’ness Recreation Centre on Gauze Road on Tuesday 23rd April

The public will have the opportunity to view the proposals and provide feedback. Two informal community events were organised in December by the developers at the Recreation Centre and Tesco in Bo’ness. The events highlighted support, especially from younger couples, who expressed their desire for housing and in particular affordable housing.

The scheme, which amounts to 225 houses, includes the delivery of 75 much-needed affordable homes. It is also proposed that affordable housing be prioritised for local people and housing for the disabled may also be delivered, responding to local demands.

In addition to this will be significant areas of open space and landscaping, provided for the benefit of the wider community.