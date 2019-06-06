Celebrations continue at Bo’ness Hippodrome

The celebrations for the 10th birthday of Bo’ness Hippodrome just won’t quit – after the cinema was named the best of its kind in Scotland by public vote.

At the Scottish Hospitality Awards, it beat a host of multiplexes in the process – specifically for the outreach work it does in the community to ensure that everyone feels included.

These include visits from guest directors, special screenings and workshops with schools.

And it can now call itself the Best Cinema Experience in Scotland as a result.

An elated Alison Strauss, who is arts development officer and the director of silent film festival Hippfest, said that all staff were “tremendously proud.”

She added: “The fact that we were nominated by the public makes the accolade extra special.

“It’s wonderful to know that something we all hold so dear, and work so hard on, is appreciated at a national level.

“The fact that this award has been made in our 10th anniversary year since the restoration and re-opening is perfect – we couldn’t ask for a better birthday present for the Hippodrome.”

Meanwhile, staff are staging a special screening of a landmark movie and a Q&A session on Sunday, June 9, at 7.30pm.

Entitled ‘Neither Wolf or Dog’, this has been produced by Scottish filmmaker Steven Lewis Simpson, whose work puts the focus on American Indian culture.

It stars the late Dave Bald Eagle, who was 95-year-old at time of filmin, and whose obituary was one of the most widely read on the BBC website after his passing.

The smash-hit independent film has enjoyed the longest first-run theatrical release in of any movie in the United States in more than a decade and is currently touring Scotland.