Coronavirus support

Linlithgow MSP Fiona Hyslop, has outlined the actions taken by the Scottish Government to support businesses including a package of measures worth £2.2 billion from 1 April 1.

This includes a full year’s 100 per cent non-domestic rates relief for retail, hospitality and tourism. There will also be a 1.6 per cent relief for all properties.

Economy secretary Ms Hyslop (SNP)commented: “I am acutely aware of the concerns and worry from local businesses in my constituency and across Scotland.

“The overall economic impact of the coronavirus will be significant, though the scale and duration of the impact are difficult to predict.

“Substantial grant support and tax breaks are vital to keep companies in business and people in jobs where possible, and a greater emphasis on supporting individuals and households.

“I will continue to work closely with the UK Government and the other devolved administrations as this situation will require a co-ordinated UK response.”