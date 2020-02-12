Developer hopes work can start in the autumn

The developer behind the proposed housing at Westfield in West Lothian has said they hope the submission of a planning application for improved access will help construction begin this year.

Alba Developments have submitted a planning application to West Lothian Council to allow access to the site from the B8047 which, if approved, they believe will mean construction can begin in 2020.

Located in Westfield, the 80-acre development site was acquired by Alba Developments in 2019 and will be transformed into more than 550 family houses, with ground survey works beginning shortly and hopes that construction will begin in the autumn.

The latest planning application allows for improved access to the site.

The site, which once contained the Westfield Paper Mill, aims to revitalise the village through an investment of around £100m over the next 10 years.

The site was initially given planning permission in 2010 but now finally looks to be realised following the takeover of the site by Alba Developments last year. A series of separate applications for individual phases of the development will be submitted in the next few months.

The proposals for the site will involve 2, 3 and 4 bedroom homes as well as elements of open space provision, including a green corridor to expand into smaller play areas throughout the site.

The large-scale development could regenerate the local economy by attracting new public transport links and retail space. As part of the agreement between Alba Developments and West Lothian Council, there is also commitment to increase the capacity of Westfield Primary School.