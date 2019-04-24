Dog show will take place in country park

Details have just emerged of a special charity event which will be aimed at dog owners to be held at Muiravonside Country Park 0n Saturday, May 4.

The good cause that will benefit from the companion and novelty dog show is Sled Dog Welfare and the extravaganza will feature 24 classes in total.

Ten are pedigree classes and there will also be two junior handing classes, which will be judged by Sheena Harkins.

The rest are novelty classes and these will be judged by Liz Ballantine.

There are special prizes for Best in Show,Reserve Best in Show and Junior Handling, some of which are cash prizes thanks to sponsorship from Skinners Dog Food and Fish For Dogs.

Plus there will be a raffle, craft stalls mini psychic readings,Good Citizens Award and Dogs Trust West Calder and Rottweiler Rescue will also be in attendance.

Members of the Scottish Siberian Husky Club will be on hand to give advice about the animals and the trials with sledding and running that they are famed for.

The cafe at the park will be open for refreshments on the day

For more information on how to enter contact Ruth Hearton on 07771 934307 or Pam Mcarthur 07484 835534 and 01475 716298.