Emergency rations for ambulance crews as Bo'ness restaurant praises pandemic efforts

Bo’ness Spice's Mohammad Abbas (on the left) with Ambulance Technician Trainee Megan Aitken and Bo’ness Spice chefs Forhad Miah (far right) and Prince Morol.

“Ambulance drivers and paramedics throughout the UK always do a magnificent job,” said Mohammad Abbas, owner of the recently opened Bo’ness Spice on South Street.

“But they have had to work even more intensely over the past 18 months or so. We wanted to recognise local crews’ efforts on behalf of the community.”

The Indian-Bangladeshi restaurant provided takeaway meals for three days.

Mark Crawford, ambulance paramedic team leader said: “Over the last 18 months, colleagues have shown their dedication and commitment as they’ve been working extremely hard to attend to patients during the pandemic, and being provided with a curry has been a great morale-booster for them.”

He added: “The team at Bo’ness Ambulance Station have been really touched by the generosity in offering meals for the crews.”