Emergency rations for ambulance crews as Bo'ness restaurant praises pandemic efforts
A Bo’ness restaurant spiced up local ambulance crews’ working days when it handed out complimentary meals as a ‘Thank you’ for their work during the pandemic.
“Ambulance drivers and paramedics throughout the UK always do a magnificent job,” said Mohammad Abbas, owner of the recently opened Bo’ness Spice on South Street.
“But they have had to work even more intensely over the past 18 months or so. We wanted to recognise local crews’ efforts on behalf of the community.”
The Indian-Bangladeshi restaurant provided takeaway meals for three days.
Mark Crawford, ambulance paramedic team leader said: “Over the last 18 months, colleagues have shown their dedication and commitment as they’ve been working extremely hard to attend to patients during the pandemic, and being provided with a curry has been a great morale-booster for them.”
He added: “The team at Bo’ness Ambulance Station have been really touched by the generosity in offering meals for the crews.”
Mohammad added: “Ambulance drivers and paramedics don’t have much time to rest and eat during their busy shifts. Our tasty and healthy takeaways gave them a nutritious meal on the go.”