Ewes and their young stolen south of Linlithgow

Police have issued a West Lothian wide appeal following an incident at a farm south of Linlithgow where livestock was stolen.

Officers confirmed that thieves struck on a field that lies alongside the A706 near the Carriber reservoir between 5am and 9am on Saturday, April 27.

It has been confirmed that 11 ewes and approximately 17 lambs were taken in the process.

Police issued a witness appeal via Twitter and urged the public to get in touch if they had seen anything suspicious.Anyone with information is asked to contact please contact us on 101 incident number 2547 of the 27th April.