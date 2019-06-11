Falkirk pyshiotherapy specialists set up new clinic in Linlithgow

A Falkirk physical therapy firm has “spread its wings” and set up a new clinic which bosses believe will aid its plans for expansion.

Life Fit Wellness is now operating a new satellite clinic at the Kingsfield Golf and Leisure Centre in Linlithgow.

The company is branching out following a successful five years spent providing high-quality physiotherapy, sports injury and sports massage services at The Hub in Falkirk’s Weir Street.

Given the business’ steady stream of patients, which includes former tennis star and Linlithgow lad Colin Fleming plus track and field athlete Eilidh Doyle, Life Fit Wellness staff felt the time was right to open up a new premises.

Bosses saw the newly refurbished Linlithgow site as a good fit due to an existing working partnership and the chance the centre affords the Falkirk-based business to widen its customer base, which already stretches across the Central Belt.

David Bowmaker, a chartered physiotherapist at Life Fit Wellness, said: “We’ve had a relationship with Kingsfield for a long time and we do some work with Glenbervie Golf Club and have done various events in there.

“With their renovation, it’s given us an opportunity to have a satellite clinic and to expand what we’re doing and use our skills, not only in golf, but in that locality in Linlithgow and Bo’ness because we do get people coming from those areas and quite far out like Glasgow, Edinburgh and Stirling.

“It’s nice to provide services locally. This was fortuitous but we were looking at expanding and it’s spreading our wings.

“The new clinic offers physiotherapy and sports massage but we do general services for back pain, neck pain and post-surgery. We do have a specialism within golf and Kingsfield itself is evolving and it feels like a great compatibility.”

Although Life Fit Wellness has only recently opened its clinic in Linlithgow, plans are already afoot to broaden what it will offer to customers.

David continued: “At some point we hope to provide exercise classes like pilates.

“We hope we can develop and mirror our Falkirk clinic’s services there as much as possible.”

To place a booking, call 01324 614044 or email info@lifefitwellness.co.uk.