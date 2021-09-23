'Genius' Linlithgow businessman sadly loses Covid battle
Tributes have been paid to a prominent Linlithgow businessman who died last week at the age of 74 after a month-long battle with Covid-19.
Alan Steel, who launched Alan Steel Asset Management in 1975 was highly respected as a ‘crusader’ in the industry, while his firm managed more than £1 billion worth of client assets.
Paying tribute to Alan, Steve Forbes, managing director of Alan Steel Asset Management said: "He was a one-off and a genius, of that there is certainly no doubt, but he was also a great visionary.”
Linlithgow MSP Fiona Hyslop said: “Alan achieved so much and was highly respected in the local community of Linlithgow in my constituency where he based his highly successful Alan Steel Asset Management.”
She added: “Not only was the company a great success, Alan was always keen to give back to local community groups and projects and I know his loss will be felt across Linlithgow and beyond.”