Great British Sewing Bee star and Street Bratz at Bo’ness event

Hard working volunteers, who aim to re-vitalise Bo’ness town centre, have organised a spring fair this Saturday (May 4).

The extravaganza in Market Square will run from noon to 3pm. Guest stars will include Street Bratz plus there will also be a host of stalls, rock painting and a bouncy castle.

There is even the chance to have a glitter tattoo!

Organisers have also been linking up with local shops to provide fun instore on the big day – and another special guest is on board, following her recent appearance on a hit television show.

Jen Hogg, who was a semi finalist in this year’s Great British Sewing Bee, is also booked in and will be running a class in Fabric & More from 1pm to 5pm.