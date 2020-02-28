Historic Linlithgow pub set for the next round

Renovation works at The Bridge Inn in Linlithgow are progressing ahead of its eagerly anticipated re-opening in early summer.

Under the operation of Buzzworks Holdings, the renovated Bridge Inn will feature a bar, restaurant, private dining room and outdoor courtyard space, which Buzzworks will manage as part of its House collection.

The Bridge Inn, which was vacant at the point of sale to Buzzworks, was originally a coaching inn, and dates back to 1660.

Its redevelopment has created 35 jobs locally.

Renovation works involved restoring the historic building back to basics in order to modernise and install a facility that the town can be proud of – complementing its original character.

Colin Blair, Buzzworks Holdings chairman, said: “We’re committed to developing a presence in the East Coast, and after launching Scotts at Port Edgar Marina, South Queensferry in late 2018, we can’t wait to open the doors of The Bridge Inn in Linlithgow.

“It’s been great to breathe new life into this historic building and create a contemporary venue with a welcoming and relaxing atmosphere.

“We believe The Bridge Inn is a fantastic addition to our growing portfolio and will be a great asset to the Linlithgow community.”

Anyone looking to apply or find out more about current vacancies at The Bridge Inn, or any other Buzzworks venue, should email their CV to vivien.bryan@buzzworksholdings.com.