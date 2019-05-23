Hotel plan for Linlithgow

West Lothian Council has sold part of the former county buildings to a development company.

A meeting of West Lothian Council Executive approved the sale of the building’s annexe for the sum of £401,000 subject to conditions.

The property in question is attached to the eastern gable of the Linlithgow Partnership Centre/Tam Dalyell House.

And the buyer is Elderbrae Limited, which the council describes as “a well established development company with a proven track record.”

A council spokesperson explained: “They will seek to gain suitable permissions for conversion and change of use to form a licensed restaurant and hotel once their purchase has been finalised.”

The annexe was most recently used as office space for the Environmental Health & Trading Standard teams and the Local History Library.

The property has been vacant since these services relocated to the new Linlithgow Partnership Centre.

The spokesperson added said : “The annexe was declared surplus as part of the plans to develop the recently completed Linlithgow Partnership Centre and was vacated as part of the planned relocation of staff.

“ The use proposed by the purchasers will complement other tourist related activities in the town centre and add to the local economy.”