Industrial critical parts firm makes Linlithgow move

Andrew Fleming (left) with Scott Duncan at Antifriction Components new Linlithgow home.

The firm, which has operated for over 30 years north of the border, will be moving its main Scottish site from Grangemouth to Little Mill Business Park this month. The move will double the choice of stock available at short notice to Scottish industrial firms.

The new facility will hold £500,000 worth of critical parts including bearings, belts, electric motors and fluid power products for process and general heavy industrial applications.

The expansion will also support Antifriction’s Inverness branch with more rapid re-supply.

Antifriction has established a Scottish base serving many sectors, especially food manufacturing, wood processing, waste management, energy and water utilities.

The move to Linlithgow is the latest in a long line of countrywide investments, following the September 2020 acquisition of the industrial business of the BRT Group in a deal that made Antifriction one of the UK’s largest specialist distributor of its type, employing nearly 120 staff.

Antifriction is part of Milan based Gruppo Bianchi, one of Europe's largest specialist distributors of critical moving parts.

Scott Duncan, the Linlithgow branch manager, said: “Our new facility will enable our Scottish clients to be more profitable through focusing on machine reliability and energy efficiency and avoiding costly stoppages.

“If a critical part needs replacing fast, the Linlithgow site will improve choice of stock and access to motorways, so reducing downtime further.”

Andrew Fleming, Antifriction’s managing director, added: “Antifriction has developed close working relationships with manufacturers, utilities and many other heavy industries over 30 years across Scotland.

“The new investment shows our continuing commitment to delivering the critical parts Scottish firms need, when they need it.”