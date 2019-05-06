Injuries in Linlithgow after wall collapses

Several people are believed to have been injured after a wall collapsed at a farm near Linlithgow.

The incident happened on land at Whitecross at about 10:10am.

Local road closures have been put in place while emergency services remain at the scene.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Police in Forth Valley responded along with other emergency services to a farm in the Falkirk area following a report that a wall had collapsed.”

He added: “The incident happened around 10.10am on Monday and it is believed a number of people may have been injured, however, inquiries are ongoing.

“Local road closures are in place while emergency services remain in attendance.”