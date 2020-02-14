Kerry takes the top title for Port Edgar bar and restaurant

A team leader at Scotts bar and restaurant, Port Edgar Marina, was crowned Team Member of the Year at a roaring 1920’s themed evening earlier this month.

Kerry Radcliffe was awarded the title at the annual Buzzworks Ball – a glamourous celebration which brings together more than 300 staff members who work within venues operated by independent hospitality group, Buzzworks Holdings.

The Buzzworks Ball is the biggest event in the groups’ calendar and aims to celebrate and thank everyone within the company for their hard work, dedication and hospitality all year round. To ensure everyone can be part of it, all venues close early for one night only.

This year guests arrived at Troon Town Hall to a 1920’s speakeasy-themed Champagne reception with live music from local musicians ahead of their meal.

Hosted by West FM’s Billy Kirkwood, the party was packed with entertainment including singing and dancing from Operations Managers Stephen Buchanan and Rick Houston, a nine-piece swing band, street and tap dancing, light shows and a fireworks display.

The event provides a backdrop to recognise and reward outstanding employees throughout the business, by crowning a ‘Team Member of the Year’ at all 11 venues.

Each winner was chosen by their respective venue managers and presented with an award on the night from Buzzworks chairman Colin Blair, managing director Kenny Blair and people director Carole Lamond.